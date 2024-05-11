Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Free Report) by 175.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. owned about 0.18% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BREZ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

