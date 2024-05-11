POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.06. 100,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 104,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

POET Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 1.25.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$0.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 EPS for the current year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

