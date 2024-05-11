Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the April 15th total of 93,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Banzai International Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of BNZI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. 394,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51. Banzai International has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Banzai International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

