TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 459,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TTEC by 43,433.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 62.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

