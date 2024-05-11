Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the April 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 69,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,376. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

