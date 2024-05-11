Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading 2.3% Higher

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $312.69 and last traded at $312.08. 140,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 981,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.19.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.44.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

