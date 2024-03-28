TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the February 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMT Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in TMT Acquisition by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 139,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of TMT Acquisition by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 118,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in TMT Acquisition by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TMT Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMTC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,347. TMT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

