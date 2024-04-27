Palmetto Real Estate Trust (PTTTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 15th

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

OTC:PTTTS remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About Palmetto Real Estate Trust

Palmetto Real Estate Trust has been organized as a qualified real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code and the applicable state laws. The primary business of the Trust is the ownership, development and rental of various properties throughout South Carolina. A substantial percentage of revenue is derived from tenants in one shopping center.

