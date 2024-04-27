Palmetto Real Estate Trust (PTTTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 15th

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
OTC:PTTTS remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
About Palmetto Real Estate Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palmetto Real Estate Trust
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.