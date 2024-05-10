Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells $644,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $32.63 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMKR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 14.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

