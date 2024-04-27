Truist Financial Corp Acquires 25,311 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $95,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 408.2% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 324.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $245.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,364. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

