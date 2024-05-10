Comparing Metallus (MTUS) and Its Peers

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Metallus to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Metallus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79% Metallus Competitors 6.24% 12.03% 6.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Metallus and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A Metallus Competitors 354 1421 1583 59 2.39

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Metallus’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metallus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metallus and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion $69.40 million 14.14 Metallus Competitors $3,043.81 billion $1.29 billion 18.86

Metallus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Metallus has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus’ peers have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metallus peers beat Metallus on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

