Insider Selling: Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

RF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 204,571 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,251,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.5% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 22,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

