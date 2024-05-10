Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Sells $828,950.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $197.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Powell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on POWL

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Powell Industries by 121.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.