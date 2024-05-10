East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Insider Sells $775,800.00 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

