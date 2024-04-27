Truist Financial Corp Has $88.02 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017,792 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 316,255 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.39% of eBay worth $88,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. 4,985,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.