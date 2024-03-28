Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys 257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,467. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

