Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $50.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. Wedbush cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 411.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

