Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $50.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.
Several analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. Wedbush cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.
