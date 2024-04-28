Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $6.68

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HL opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.20. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

