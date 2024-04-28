National Bankshares Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$22.75 to C$21.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.00. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.