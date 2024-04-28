Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $245.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $213.46 on Friday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.84 and a 200 day moving average of $222.79.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Primerica will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after acquiring an additional 236,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $31,194,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 86.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

