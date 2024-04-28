Analysts Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) PT at $52.46

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $60.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.