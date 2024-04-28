Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.74.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

