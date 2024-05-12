Analyzing Tokens.com (SMURF) and Its Rivals

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tokens.com to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tokens.com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokens.com Competitors 431 1613 2435 72 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.98%. Given Tokens.com’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tokens.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 -$10.14 million -8.93 Tokens.com Competitors $2.90 billion $379.95 million 4.01

This table compares Tokens.com and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tokens.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tokens.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93% Tokens.com Competitors -94.52% -67.87% -19.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokens.com peers beat Tokens.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Tokens.com Company Profile

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

