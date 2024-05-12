WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $13.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.
Several analysts have commented on WKME shares. TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
