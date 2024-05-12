Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEAV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Weave Communications

Weave Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Weave Communications has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $13.80.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.24% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.