Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after acquiring an additional 265,677 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 168,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

