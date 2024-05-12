Analyzing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Meta Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and Meta Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $176.72 million 0.03 -$39.16 million ($4.65) -0.13 Meta Data $32.43 million 1.19 $694.49 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Meta Data has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight.

This table compares Boxlight and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -25.10% -64.01% -10.36% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boxlight and Meta Data, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boxlight presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 625.81%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Meta Data.

Summary

Meta Data beats Boxlight on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers, as well as digital services; project completion inspection services; and customer acceptance services. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

