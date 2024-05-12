Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$261.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$247.00 to C$261.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.27 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$247.30.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$228.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$213.76. The company has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$237.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.14%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

