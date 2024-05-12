TD Securities Raises K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$46.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

TSE:KBL opened at C$35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$28.21 and a 52-week high of C$37.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of C$82.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.2705128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

