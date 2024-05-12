American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $80.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. American International Group has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after acquiring an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.