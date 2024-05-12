Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE:LUN opened at C$16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.18 and a 1-year high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8013972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

