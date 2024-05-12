Kaya (KAYS) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) is one of 1,001 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kaya to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaya and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $200,000.00 $1.61 million -2.35 Kaya Competitors $2.04 billion $145.86 million -3.39

Kaya’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kaya. Kaya is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaya Competitors 6419 18785 44807 921 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kaya and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.97%. Given Kaya’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaya has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya’s peers have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 821.43% -9.57% 638.26% Kaya Competitors -2,874.27% -251.11% -30.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products primarily in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, the company provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

