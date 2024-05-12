NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.54. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $216,302,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,433,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,539,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $33,241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

