Next Level Private LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Next Level Private LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

VTV stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $162.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

