Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Alphabet Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $15.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.69. 56,500,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,324,858. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $104.42 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

