PAAL AI Price Hits $0.46 (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $378.42 million and $8.96 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,230,510 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,230,510 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.4828749 USD and is up 13.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $9,474,468.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

