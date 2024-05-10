PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 75,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 303,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

PROS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PROS by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

