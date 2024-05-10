JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. 565,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,740,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
