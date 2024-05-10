JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. 565,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,740,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

