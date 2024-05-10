Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Declines By 85.0%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WM Technology Stock Performance

MAPSW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.