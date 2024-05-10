Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on U. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

