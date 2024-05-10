General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 0.6% Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.19 and last traded at $169.78. Approximately 1,166,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,793,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

