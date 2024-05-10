Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 6.7%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 130,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 402,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

