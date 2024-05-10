Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $4.25 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 21.8 %

SLI stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.85.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.