Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $841.66 and last traded at $839.53. 1,584,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,438,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $819.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $943.58 and a 200 day moving average of $597.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

