Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.20. 4,055,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,825,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

