Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $251.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $200.20 and a one year high of $261.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.84. The company has a market cap of $377.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

