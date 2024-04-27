Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

