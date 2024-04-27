Truist Financial Corp Acquires 67,861 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.37% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $124,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWB stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.45. 541,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.46 and its 200 day moving average is $263.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

