Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.