Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Guild stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Guild has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.82 million. Guild had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. Research analysts expect that Guild will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

